HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CRBU opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.