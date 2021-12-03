HC Wainwright Increases U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target to $16.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
