HC Wainwright Increases U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target to $16.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

