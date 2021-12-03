Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Rick Roetken Sells 11,513 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,336,334.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,950.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth $8,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at $15,637,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

