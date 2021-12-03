Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 151.70 ($1.98). Hays shares last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.97), with a volume of 77,897,941 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Hays to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.67.

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

About Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

