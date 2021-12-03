Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $40.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Haynes International by 121.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter worth $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Haynes International during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

