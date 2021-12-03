Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.