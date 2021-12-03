Harbor Island Capital LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GATX makes up 5.0% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in GATX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in GATX by 5.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in GATX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of GATX opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $107.13.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

