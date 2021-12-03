Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.60 ($162.05) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €157.20 ($178.64).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 1-year high of €235.60 ($267.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €199.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €192.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.