Hans Tung Sells 3,200 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $60,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 2,100 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $56,763.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Hans Tung sold 55,722 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,852.30.

POSH stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.90.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Poshmark by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Poshmark by 26.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

