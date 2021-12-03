Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 530,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.78. 852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

