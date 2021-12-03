Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GWRE opened at $117.18 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guidewire Software stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

