Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE GWRE opened at $117.18 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
