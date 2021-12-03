Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $20.66

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $21.62. Groupon shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 1,768 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $617.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $95,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

