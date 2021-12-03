Grid+ Price Tops $1.52 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $59.69 million and approximately $100,420.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00243244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

