Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,276 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.87 and a 200 day moving average of $444.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

