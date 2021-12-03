Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,952 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,687 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

