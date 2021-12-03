Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.