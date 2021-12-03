Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 154,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $10.25 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

