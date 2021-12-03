Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

