Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of GDOT opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.89. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 680,594 shares of company stock worth $26,113,543. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

