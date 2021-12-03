Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $559.65, but opened at $578.35. Graham shares last traded at $578.55, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.59 and its 200-day moving average is $623.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 6.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,506,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Graham by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

