GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 15,934 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,934 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for 1.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KSU traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.49. 7,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.63 and a 200 day moving average of $288.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.01 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

