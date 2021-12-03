GPM Growth Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 515.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,929. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.