GoNetwork (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $167,738.98

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $167,738.98 and $33,247.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,300.60 or 0.98591654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00057638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.38 or 0.00639809 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

