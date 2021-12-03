Golos Blockchain One Day Volume Reaches $94.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $816,268.23 and approximately $94.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00123020 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 277,833,345 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars.

