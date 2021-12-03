Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 215.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013,401 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth $4,447,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth $2,704,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 1,644.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENIA opened at $6.14 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective on the stock.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

