Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $974,000 Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000.

NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $9.74 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

