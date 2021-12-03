Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $270.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.73. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 32.15%.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

