Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $954,000 Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of DermTech worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 36.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 65.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 33.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 23.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in DermTech by 26.3% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 383,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of DMTK opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.