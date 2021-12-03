Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.