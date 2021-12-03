Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 34,506 WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. As a group, analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

