Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

GORO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gold Resource by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

