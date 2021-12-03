GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

GMS stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

