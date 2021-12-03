GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.07. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. GMS’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,383 shares of company stock worth $1,845,116 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in GMS by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GMS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.