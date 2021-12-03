Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.

NYSE GLOB traded up $7.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.86. 573,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,731. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.84. Globant has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

