GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) vs. MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Financial Review

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MaxLinear alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MaxLinear and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 7 0 2.78 GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87

MaxLinear presently has a consensus price target of $66.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus price target of $80.77, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given GlobalFoundries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and GlobalFoundries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $478.60 million 10.98 -$98.59 million ($0.15) -456.64 GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 7.22 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A

MaxLinear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -1.30% 26.85% 11.15% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MaxLinear beats GlobalFoundries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.