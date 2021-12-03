Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNA. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DNA opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.