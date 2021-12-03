GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches Market Cap of $15,598.86

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $15,598.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 77.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109,788.17 or 1.94893687 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 197.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,629,866 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

