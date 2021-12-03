Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of UTStarcom worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

UTStarcom stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

UTStarcom Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

