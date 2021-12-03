Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLON stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.36.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

