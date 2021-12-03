Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRCN. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth about $1,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth about $553,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $1.09 on Friday. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Burcon NutraScience Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

