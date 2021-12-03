Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.11 million and a PE ratio of -207.50. The company has a current ratio of 131.85, a quick ratio of 109.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UROY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.