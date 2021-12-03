Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIPT opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QIPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

