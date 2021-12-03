Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QIPT opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.40.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.