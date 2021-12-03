Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $119.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

