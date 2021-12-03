Geode Capital Management LLC Has $99,000 Stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Energy Focus worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the period. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFOI opened at $2.16 on Friday. Energy Focus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 117.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

