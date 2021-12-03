GeoCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $724,576.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $724,576.00 and $4,488.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,927.38 or 0.98877978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.00349136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00037299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00056539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001848 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

