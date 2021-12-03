Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post $406.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.25 million and the lowest is $379.00 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $327.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. 18,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,567. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

