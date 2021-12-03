GenesisX (XGS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,006.91

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. GenesisX has a market cap of $40,006.91 and approximately $449.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,124,376 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.