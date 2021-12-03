Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 892 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 198.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

