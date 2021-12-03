GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €39.00 ($44.32) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.44 ($45.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €45.89 ($52.15). The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is €41.80 and its 200 day moving average is €38.43.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

