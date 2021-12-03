Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock.
Shares of GMR opened at GBX 33.10 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £95.56 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Gaming Realms has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 49.85 ($0.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.63.
Gaming Realms Company Profile
