Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock.

Shares of GMR opened at GBX 33.10 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £95.56 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Gaming Realms has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 49.85 ($0.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.63.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

